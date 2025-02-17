Anti-ragging cells to be formed in schools in Kerala

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: The general education department has decided to ask all schools in the state to form anti-ragging cells amid reports of ragging in some schools.

“Incidents like ragging, which are not conducive to the welfare of society, are taking place in some educational institutions in the state,” General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday.

“To prevent ragging, strict measures need to be taken, along with organising awareness activities and grassroots-level interventions. Therefore, the department of general education is considering introducing anti-ragging cells in every school.

The department is planning to form a committee of senior officials to arrive at the structure and functioning of the cells,” Sivankutty said, while addressing the Kerala School Teachers’ Association state conference in Kozhikode. He said the committee will be asked to submit its report, based on which anti-ragging cells will be created.

The anti-ragging cells are mandatory in higher education institutions while it’s not compulsory in schools until now. The government move to form anti-ragging cells comes in the wake of a 15-year-old boy taking his life last month by jumping from his apartment allegedly following ragging and bullying at his school at Thiruvaniyoor in Ernakulam district.

In another incident on February 12, five students of a government-aided higher secondary school in Kannur allegedly assaulted a junior for not respecting seniors and not obeying their ‘orders’.