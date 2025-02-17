CITU worker stabbed to death in Pathanamthitta; three accused held

PATHANAMTHITTA: A worker of the CITU trade union has been stabbed to death in Perunad, Pathanamthitta, police said on Monday. Three accused have been taken into custody.

The victim, identified as Jithin Shaji (35), a native of Mampara in Perunad, was an active member of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the trade union arm of CPM.

According to the police, he was stabbed by a group of eight members around 10 pm on Sunday near the Kochupalam area in Perunad. Three of the accused persons were taken into police custody.

Before the incident, Ananthu Anil, a relative of Jithin, had an issue with a group of youths, according to the FIR.

At around 9.30 pm on Sunday, the group consisting of accused persons Nikhilesh, Sharan, and Sumith along with Maneesh, Aromal, Midhun, Akhil, and Vishnu gathered near Matathumoozhi stopped Ananthu Anil and beat him up.

During this time, Jithin along with two others reached the spot. While seeing him, the group's focus shifted towards Jithin. When Ananthu managed to move from them, others in the group held tight to Jithin. Vishnu, who had taken a knife from the car, then started to stab Jithin while others were still holding him.

Jithin, who sustained severe stab injuries in his stomach, was initially rushed to a government hospital in Perunad and later shifted to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta. However, he could not be saved.

Following the incident, CPM district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that the culprits behind the murder were RSS workers. On the other hand, Adv VA Suraj, district president of BJP denied any links connecting the party with the incident.

He alleged that the culprits were DYFI workers and the Left party was trying to blame the BJP in connection with the incident. The FIR did not mention any political rivalry other than describing the incident.