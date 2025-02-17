Images of Hamas leaders at local cultural fest in Kerala's Palakkad draws criticism

PALAKKAD: A procession in Kerala's Palakkad district displaying images of Hamas leaders during an annual cultural fest drew sharp criticism on the social media.

The banners, carried atop elephants by a group of youths, were part of the "Thrithala Fest" in Thrithala, Palakkad, on Sunday evening.

The display of the images led to heated discussions on the social media, with some alleging the event was linked to a religious festival and many questioning the organisers for allowing such banners.

The participation of Congress leader and former MLA VT Balram has further fuelled the debate.

However, a person, who is part of the organising committee and wishes to remain anonymous, accused a section of young people of attempting to trigger a communal issue over the procession, which is in no way connected to a religious festival.