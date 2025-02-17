IUML rejects Tharoor’s praise of LDF’s industrial, startup growth

MALAPPURAM: UDF’s second-largest ally, IUML on Sunday dismissed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks praising the LDF government’s achievements in fostering a positive startup ecosystem and industrial growth in Kerala.

Countering the statements made by Tharoor and LDF leaders, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty asserted that it was successive UDF governments that laid the foundation for Kerala’s industrial progress. He accused the Left of hindering industrial growth in the past and maintained that the current investment-friendly climate was a result of earlier UDF policies.

“The transformation in Kerala’s industrial sector began during the Karunakaran government in 1991, when I was the industries minister. It was then that we established KINFRA, which later facilitated growth. During the Antony government, we initiated the development of Kochi as an IT hub, leading to the creation of Infopark in Kakkanad. The industrial sector grew and investments increased under UDF rule,” Kunhalikutty claimed.

He alleged that Kerala’s earlier reputation as an investment-unfriendly state was due to issues such as ‘nokkukooli’, violent protests, and threats to investors. He blamed the Left for such problems.

“The LDF now claims to have changed its approach. Remorse is welcome, but the fact remains that Kerala’s industrial growth and investor-friendly atmosphere were shaped by UDF governments. When in opposition, the Left pursued negative policies that obstructed development,” he added.

He also stressed IUML’s role in strengthening the UDF, stating that the party had the ability to ensure electoral victories, regardless of the candidate. “We proved this in Vadakara and Wayanad by securing victories for K Muraleedharan, Shafi Parambil, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. The UDF must strengthen itself similarly to secure electoral success,” he said.

Ahead of the upcoming local body and assembly elections, the IUML also wants the UDF to match its own perceived strength.