Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee to hold convention in Kollam demanding rollback of sea mining project

KOLLAM: The Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee will hold a state-level coastal convention in Kollam on Monday, demanding the rollback of the Centre’s proposed sea mining project.

The plan to mine Kollam Parappu (Quilon Bank)—a rich fishing ground with valuable seafood species—has triggered widespread protests from the fishing community. The area is home to kingfish, pink perch, anchovy, sardine, mackerel, shrimp, and squid, which are crucial to both local consumption and exports.

Kollam Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery will inaugurate the convention, with Congress leader T N Prathapan presiding. Key speakers include former Minister J Mercykutty Amma and MP N K Premachandran.

The committee criticised the Centre’s approval for offshore mining, calling it a major threat to Kerala’s fishing sector.

Mining is planned off the Kollam coast, where large white sand deposits have been identified.