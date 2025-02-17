Kerala to provide homes to families in extreme poverty list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated steps to provide homes to homeless families in the extreme poverty list. As per the Economic Review 2024, a total of 15,091 people in the extreme poverty list do not own a house. As many as 58,273 individuals in the list do not have sufficient income, 40,917 had health issues, and 34,523 people do not get sufficient food.

Most of the people in the extreme poverty list are from the scheduled caste/scheduled tribe communities, fisherfolk, and workers in the pottery and handicraft.

The report said local self-governments had an important role in addressing the issue of extreme poverty. The LSGs should devise livelihood programmes for them, it said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan asked officers to expedite the process of giving title deeds to families in the extreme poverty list. The deadline set by the state government to uplift the families is November 2025.

According to the revenue department, 5,000 families in the extreme poverty list are landless. They will be given title deeds within March.

The department has undertaken a massive programme to provide title deeds to all deserving families. As many as five lakh title deeds will be given during the tenure of this government. So far, the government has provided 1.80 lakh title deeds.