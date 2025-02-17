Mar Thoma Church calls upon faithful to engage digital world with integrity

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has called upon the faithful to uphold ethics in media consumption and engage with the world transparently and with integrity.

He was speaking at valedictory session of the 130th Maramon Convention, an annual Christian religious meet organised by the Mar Thoma Church, on the sand bed of the Pampa near Kozhencherry on Sunday.

“In the digital age, it is our calling to deal with the world transparently and with integrity. The news we share must be truthful. It’s time to take cyber ethics very seriously,” said Mar Theodosius.

The prelate said the church marks the living testimony of Jesus Christ in the society and the world should know the divine values through each individual. Exhorting the faithful to follow a scripture-based life, he said that a moral lifestyle enables the believer to live meaningfully not only at home but also in society.

He also stressed the importance of fostering a traffic culture rooted in respect and care for others.

“News of lives lost on public roads is all too common. Responsible use of vehicles safeguards not only our lives, but also the lives and property of others,” he said.

Urging the believers to continue the spirit of the Maramon Convention beyond the event, he prompted them to lead a spiritual life model to the world.

The valedictory session was presided over by Isaac Mar Philoxenos Episcopa. The Maramon convention, billed as the largest Christian gathering in Asia, had commenced on February 9.