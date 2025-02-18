ED raid at Sai Gramam, residence of Ananda Kumar in half-price scam

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at Sai Gramam in Thonnakkal and the residence of Ananda Kumar, chairman of Sai Gramam Global Trust, in connection with the half-price scam that has rocked the state.

The raids were carried out simultaneously at Sai Gramam and Kumar’s residence in Sasthamangalam. ED officials seized documents from both locations to investigate potential money laundering activities linked to the scam.

In addition to these sites, the ED also raided 12 other locations across the state. Among them were the residences of Congress leader Lali Vincent and Ananthu Krishnan, the alleged mastermind of the scam.