Haritha Kerala Mission reclaims 2,742.44 km of watercourses in Western Ghats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Let’s Secure Western Ghats, an initiative that aims to mitigate mudslides and landslides in vulnerable areas in the Western Ghats by retrieving stalled watercourses, Haritha Kerala Mission jointly with the local bodies has reclaimed around 2,742.44 km of the watercourse network.

The Haritha Kerala Mission has completed the mapping of natural watercourses and drainage systems of 216 out of 230 grama panchayats. 4,6531.63-km-long canal networks have been identified in the 230 panchayats.

According to officials, this year priority will be given to retrieving watercourses in grama panchayats of Idukki and Wayanad – districts that are most vulnerable to landslides and mudflows.

With the majority of interventions for rejuvenation required in forest areas, the Haritha Kerala Mission recently held meetings with the forest department to get the necessary permissions. It is learned that many streams in forest areas are blocked by fallen trees and such hindrances can be removed only with the permission of the forest department.

Assistant coordinator Abraham Koshy of Haritha Keralam Mission said that in many places streams have been diverted for construction activities.

“Our aim was to complete the mapping by 2024 but owing to adverse weather we couldn’t do the mapping as per schedule. However, we have begun parallel efforts to retrieve the courses in many panchayats already.

Systematically tracing and reclaiming the whole watercourse networks of Western Ghats to channelise rainwater is crucial for the growing landslides and mudflows in these regions,” said Abraham Koshy. This year we will be giving top priority to disaster-prone panchayats in the Wayanad and Idukki districts. Around 13,604 km of watercourses have been identified in Idukki district and Wayanad has around 5280.86 km.

“We are preparing an action plan to implement the initiative in these two districts and there are budget allocations to execute it. Besides this, we are looking for other possible funds under other schemes,” he added.