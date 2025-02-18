Kalamandalam plans to launch ‘global outreach centre’ in Fort Kochi

“We then leased the property out. But we had to reclaim it as the tenant axed some trees on the theatre premises,” he says. “Now, Kalamandalam is likely to take up the theatre entirely for them.”

Kalamandalam has apparently proposed establishing a global outreach and information centre in the theatre building. As per the plan, there would be a revival of regular stage performances.

“Kalamandalam is not easily accessible to foreign tourists. It would be great if Kochi, a tourism hub, can be home to a part of it,” says a top Kalamandalam official.

“We haven’t decided the day-to-day happenings. Discussions are going on. Once things get sorted, we will make a detailed presentation.”

Bony notes that it is with the interest of the government that Kalamandalam is taking up the space. “The place needs some basic maintenance work. The air-conditioning system needs to be fixed, and some other additions should also be made,” he adds.

Former Kochi mayor K J Sohan welcomes the plan, even as he expresses disappointment over the theatre’s current status. “The complex, while it was built, was caught in a chaos. The initial plan for construction was made by the corporation, which owns the land. Later, the tourism department took over the project as they funded it,” he recalls.

“The centre was not constructed adhering to the heritage zone guidelines. Control of the theatre was handed over to CHZCS, while the corporation retained charge of the rooms and office spaces in the same building.”