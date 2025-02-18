Kerala High Court questions Guruvayur Devaswom over elephant festival bookings

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Guruvayur Devaswom deputy administrator (livestock) to explain the procedure that is being followed in connection with the booking of elephants for various temple festivals. The court issued the directive while considering a case related to the death of three people after two elephants-- Gokul and Peethambaran--owned by Guruvayur Devaswom, ran amok during the festival at Koyilandy Manakkulangara temple on February 13.

The deputy administrator (Live Stock) personally appeared along with feeding and transportation registers maintained in respect of captive elephants.

The court noted that a major injury was sustained to the elephant Gokul during the temple festival incident.

The court said that elephants are highly sensitive to loud noises, and exposing them to fireworks could lead to dangerous situations, emphasising that temple authorities must follow guidelines for handling captive elephants to prevent such incidents.

“Why elephants were kept near firecrackers and subjected to continuous travel?” the court asked.

The court also sought an explanation on the injuries sustained by the elephant named Gokul.

On examining the feeding register, no entries are made in respect of the days on which the elephants are taken out of Punnathur Anakkotta, said the court. Besides, no details of the persons or committees that had booked elephants in connection with the temple festivals were entered in the transportation register.