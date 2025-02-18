Kerala High Court questions Guruvayur Devaswom over elephant festival bookings

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Guruvayur Devaswom deputy administrator (livestock) to explain the procedure that is being followed in connection with the booking of elephants for various temple festivals. The court issued the directive while considering a case related to the death of three people after two elephants-- Gokul and Peethambaran--owned by Guruvayur Devaswom, ran amok during the festival at Koyilandy Manakkulangara temple on February 13.
The deputy administrator (Live Stock) personally appeared along with feeding and transportation registers maintained in respect of captive elephants.
The court noted that a major injury was sustained to the elephant Gokul during the temple festival incident.
The court said that elephants are highly sensitive to loud noises, and exposing them to fireworks could lead to dangerous situations, emphasising that temple authorities must follow guidelines for handling captive elephants to prevent such incidents.
“Why elephants were kept near firecrackers and subjected to continuous travel?” the court asked.
The court also sought an explanation on the injuries sustained by the elephant named Gokul.
On examining the feeding register, no entries are made in respect of the days on which the elephants are taken out of Punnathur Anakkotta, said the court. Besides, no details of the persons or committees that had booked elephants in connection with the temple festivals were entered in the transportation register.
Cops asked to explain Congress leader's role in scam
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to file a statement about the involvement of the Congress leader Laly Vincent in a case relating to the CSR fund scam where crores of rupees were swindled by the prime accused Anandhu Krishnan, who promised two-wheelers to women at half price.
When the anticipatory bail plea filed by Laly came up for hearing, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan asked the police to file details regarding the role of the petitioner, who is also a lawyer, in the case.
Kerala High Court flays P C George for violating court orders
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday flayed former MLA and BJP leader P C George for flouting bail conditions and making remarks allegedly promoting enmity between groups based on religion. “The mistake is happening again and again.
You shall not make such statements was the condition in the bail order issued earlier,” said the court. The court made the observation while considering the pre-arrest bail plea of George in a case registered for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a TV channel debate.