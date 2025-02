KOCHI: Far away from God’s Own Country, in a South-Central African nation called Malawi, which ranks among the world’s least developed and poorest countries, a young Malayali couple is helping villagers deprived of facilities like proper school buildings and wells for drinking water.

Arun C Ashokan, who hails from Nilambur in Malappuram, came to Malawi in 2019. His journey as a philanthropist began two years later. “And it continues,” says Arun, who now has his wife Sumi supporting him in his cause. Until now, the couple has dug up seven wells in various villages in Malawi where harsh summer conditions made life difficult and brought agricultural activities to a halt.

But what made Arun take this path? “Everything happened by chance. My maternal uncle brought me to Malawi and I joined a company as a warehouse manager. It was in the city and everything was perfect. However, it was my present job with a construction company that made me face the harsh reality of life in Africa,” says the 33-year-old.

He recalls: “As part of my job with the construction company, I have to visit remote villages as we are mostly into building dams and other big projects. During one such visit to the village, Chisasila, I came across children sitting under a dilapidated structure.

When I enquired, the villagers told me it was a school. Four poles with a grass roof made up the structure. The villagers told me that when it rained, a holiday is declared for the school.”

After getting more information from the villagers, Arun decided to get the children studying in classes I to IV a new building. “My first thought was to build a shed with tarpaulin sheet for the roof. But when the teachers and villagers urged me to get them a permanent building, I decided to do so. I talked to my colleague Kenneth, an engineer, to draw a blueprint.