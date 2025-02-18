Two Taiwan nationals arrested from Gujarat in Kerala's biggest online fraud

ALAPPUZHA: A special investigation team took two Taiwan nationals into custody from Gujarat on Tuesday in connection with the biggest online fraud registered in Kerala.

According to the Crime Branch, Wang Chun Wei, 26, and Shen Wei Haw, 35, living in Taoyuan City, Pingzhen district of Taiwan, were arrested by the Gujarat police for ripping Rs 7.65 crore from a doctor couple from Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district, offering a big profit in online share trading in the April-June months last year. The Crime Branch investigation found that the duo were the brain behind the online fraud, the biggest single instance in Kerala.

Earlier the Crime Branch arrested five others including three Malayalees in the case. The Taiwanese were the brain behind the multi-crore fraud and a Chinese company was behind the fraud, officials said.

Earlier the Crime Branch team led by the District Crime Branch Dy SP A Sunil Raj arrested Rajasthan native Nirmal Jain, 22, from Pali in Rajasthan. He had a direct link with the company. He converted the stashed money into cryptocurrency.

The incident came to light after a complaint was received at the portal of the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) on June 20, 2024. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.