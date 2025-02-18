With ‘Papuan Global’, farmers take sugarcane on a sweet, syrupy ride

KANNUR: It was more than 8,000 years ago that the indigenous Papuan tribes of New Guinea, in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, first cultivated and domesticated sugarcane. Today, a group of farmers from Pattuvam, Kannur is building a thriving business around the same crop, under the name Papuan Global Pvt Ltd.

The small-scale unit, specialising in sugarcane syrup, recently gained prominence after receiving a special mention in the state budget. Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted Papuan Global’s initiative in the value-added food-products category, recognising its impact on the local economy.

Papuan Global traces its origin to the Poombatta self-help group, a collective of 16 farmers in Pattuvam. Initially focused on vegetable farming, the group discovered the potential of sugarcane-based products during the Covid pandemic. “Our market is flooded with refined sugar and adulterated jaggery. When we realised the health benefits of natural sugarcane, it quickly emerged as a natural and healthier alternative to refined sugar,” said Venugopal, the company’s coordinator.

The turning point came when the farmers received training from the Sugarcane Research Centre in Kannur, an affiliate of the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore. “The centre provided us with technology, hands-on training, and continuous support to develop value-added sugarcane products,” Venugopal said.

The research centre introduced the group to advanced techniques for producing natural sugarcane syrup and sugarcane powder, ensuring the products remain free from chemical additives. “Our sugarcane syrup has a shelf life of eight months without any preservatives,” Venugopal adds.