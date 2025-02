KOCHI: Keralites’ love for rice seems to be fading with changing food habits. Over the past decade, there has been a sharp decline in the consumption of rice in the state.

As per the household consumption data issued by the Ministry of Statistics, per head rice consumption in rural Kerala, which stood at 7.39 kg per month in 2011-12, declined to 5.82 kg in 2022-23. In urban areas, it declined from 6.74 kg to 5.25 kg during the period.

However, rice mill industry insiders said the demand for rice has declined by 50% in the state over the past 10 years. According to them, people who used to consume rice and rice products thrice a day are now choosing wheat for breakfast and dinner. Considering the change in food habits, rice mills have begun diversifying.

“While the consumption of rice has declined, the intake of wheat products has increased among Keralites. Nowadays, many youngsters prefer two vadas or egg puffs for lunch instead of meals,” said Keerthi Nirmal rice managing director Johnson Varghese.

“Among those who consume rice, there has been an increase in the number of people opting for matta variety. The sale of matta rice has gone up even in Tamil Nadu. We are exporting matta rice to the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. We export around 20 containers of rice to the UK per month,” said Johnson Varghese.

Meanwhile, doctors say the consumption of unhealthy food like fried items and fritters has also increased among Keralites.

“Though people have reduced rice consumption, the trend shows we are not opting for healthy food. Rice raises glucose and lipid parameters, which cause obesity,” diabetologist Dr Jothydev Kesavadev.