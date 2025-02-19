Demand for life-like elephant statues up

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of the week-long ban (until February 21) on parading of elephants during temple processions in Kozhikode, a surge in demand for life-like elephant statues is reshaping traditions across the district.

The ban, prompted by the tragedy in Koyilandy that left three dead, has prompted temple organisers to seek alternatives to maintain the sanctity and grandeur of their rituals while ensuring public safety.

The impact of this shift was witnessed at the Sri Krishna Temple in Kinalur, where a realistic elephant statue replaced a live jumbo in the temple’s grand procession on Monday.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by artisan Rajeev from Punnassery, the statue drew widespread appreciation from devotees and festival-goers.

“We take immense pride in ensuring these statues honour our traditions,” said Rajeev. “Our goal is to create sculptures that not only look real but also evoke the same sense of reverence and grandeur as a live elephant,” he said.

A temple committee member said the shift to life-like statues allows them to continue their traditions without compromising on safety. “We see it as a necessary step in balancing devotion with responsibility,” the member said.

Meanwhile, the unexpected surge in demand for high-quality elephant statues – Rajeev has received orders for four to be delivered within a week – has placed immense pressure on artisans.

Sculptors specialising in wood, fibre, and metal are now working round-the-clock to meet tight deadlines.

Many are experimenting with new materials to create durable, realistic, and transportable statues capable of withstanding the rigours of temple festivals.

Though the elephant ban sparked controversy among traditionalists, it has also opened up new avenues for creativity and employment within the artisan community.

While some devotees remain nostalgic, many are gradually embracing the innovative substitutes as a safer and more sustainable alternative for temple rituals.

