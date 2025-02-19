Kerala government approves Rs 35 crore project for new bridge at landslide-hit Chooralmala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has approved a Rs 35 crore project to rebuild the Chooralmala bridge in Wayanad district which was destroyed in the devastating landslide last year.

The bridge will be rebuilt with enhanced security features from Chooralmala town to Mundakkai road, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in an official release here on Wednesday.

The bridge connecting Meppadi with Mundakai and Attamala is being rebuilt with improvements to ensure it can withstand future disasters.

It will be built at a level higher than the maximum water level recorded in the area during the disaster last year, the release said.

The total length of the bridge will be 267.95 meters and will be 107 metres above the river and 80 meters long on both banks, it said.

The Chooralmala bridge in Wayanad was washed away in the devastating landslide on July 30 last year that claimed over 200 lives.