Kerala government revises salaries of PSC chairman, members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to revise the salaries and benefits of the chairman and members of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said here.

As per the new decision, the chairman's salary will be equal to the maximum amount in the super time scale of district judges.

The members will receive a salary matching the maximum amount in the selection grade scale of district judges.

The government made this decision after reviewing the salary structure of PSC Chairmen and members in other states, the release said.

In addition, the Cabinet also decided to revise salaries and allowances of presiding officers in industrial tribunals.

They will now receive pay and benefits similar to judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary, the release added.