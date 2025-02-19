Key road in Kasaragod to be named after Gavaskar

KASARGOD: Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar will be in Kasaragod on Friday when the Kasaragod municipality rechristens one of its roads after him.

In recognition of Gavaskar’s remarkable achievements and the immense impact he has had on the sport, the municipality has decided to rename the Kasaragod Municipal Stadium Road as “Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road”. The cricket icon will name the road to the municipal stadium after him at a function at 3.30 pm.

“Sunil Gavaskar’s visit is an historic occasion for Kasaragod,” Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu declared during a press meet held at the Kasaragod Press Club on Tuesday.

He also noted the widespread interest generated by the municipality’s announcement with people from across the state expressing surprise and enquiring how the civic body managed to pull it off.

A recent meeting of the municipal council had decided to officially rename the road leading to the municipal stadium in Vidyanagar, which falls under the municipality, as Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road.

The municipality strongly believes that the cricket icon’s visit will not only bring immense recognition to the region but also significantly contribute to the growth and development of sports tourism in the district.

“Sunil Gavaskar’s presence is expected to provide a major boost to the cricketing sector in the district, which has a rich history of nurturing talented players, including those who excelled in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy,” said municipality chairman Abbas Begum.