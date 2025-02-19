Over a month on, no progress in investigation into Mihir’s death

KOCHI: More than a month has passed, but there is literally no progress in the police probe on what drove 15-year-old schoolboy Mihir to jump to death from the 26th floor of an apartment in Tripunithura on the evening of January 15. The police are yet to register a case based on the allegations by the boy’s mother, Rajna P M, who blamed bullying and severe ragging at the Global Public School (GPS), Thiruvaniyoor, for his death.

Commenting on the pace of the probe, Shereef, Mihir’s uncle, said, “We have no complaints about the ongoing investigation, but we hope that all possible angles are examined and that justice is served.”

However, he criticised the school authorities for neither acknowledging the alleged ragging incident nor taking any action.

“My sister is in a miserable condition and is unable to respond at this time,” he said, explaining why he’s speaking on her behalf.

Shafeeq Madampat, Mihir’s biological father, expressed fear that the investigation is not on the right track. “There were serious external influences during the initial phase of the probe. Instead of focusing solely on the ragging allegations, the investigation should also explore all other possible reasons,” Shafeeq told TNIE.

Further, Shafeeq questioned the police’s reluctance in seizing Mihir’s laptops, tablets, and mobile phone to retrieve his chats and examine his social media accounts.

When contacted, Puthencruz DySP V T Shajan said: “We are investigating the complaint but no case has yet been registered regarding the ragging allegation. We have recorded the statements of the accused students but no evidence has so far emerged to confirm that the alleged ragging took place.”