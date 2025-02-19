Perumbalam islanders’ 50-year-old wait for bridge to end in April

ALAPPUZHA: The half-a-century-old dream of more than 15,000 people of Perumbalam Island, the lone island panchayat in the state, is set to be realised soon. The Rs 100-crore bridge over Vembanad lake, connecting their island and Arookutty is nearing completion.

Initiated in 2019, the bridge is expected to be thrown open to the public by April, marking a significant milestone for the residents of Perumbalam Island.

Designed as a bowstring arch with 31 pillars, the bridge is 1.115 km long and 11 m wide, and has a 7.5-m-wide carriageway, said Aroor MLA Daleema. “It also has footpaths on both sides, each 1.5m wide, which had been a demand of the panchayat residents. The bridge will provide islanders easy access to the Cherthala-Arookutty road and the NH66 in Aroor,” she said.

Sareesh Kumar, a Perumbalam resident, said former public works minister G Sudhakaran’s initiative played a major role in making the project a reality. “The minister, along with former Aroor MLA and ex-Alappuzha MP A M Ariff, took the initiative for the project. Ferry boats and jankar services were the lone transportation facilities available for islanders earlier and at nights, there was transportation mode, causing hardships for residents. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the contracting company, also played a leading role in implementing the project in a time-bound manner,” Sareesh said.

Rijo Thomas Mathew, executive engineer, Kerala Road Fund Board, said the structure has 30 spans in all — 27 spans of 35m each and three navigation spans of 55m each for waterway clearance.