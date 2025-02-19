Tandava trance: The resurgence of natya rajas

Classical dance guru Sunil Nellay had experienced this first-hand. “I was part of the RLV batch of 1982, when there were no male students. I was the first male to receive a course certificate in classical dance from the state government,” he recalls.

“The idea that men would become like women if they learnt dance was perpetuated by certain films that portrayed it degradingly. Also, there was a period when softer emotions and lasya were given more prominence in dance. But one must remember that nritya also has an equal element of vigour or ‘tandava’, which presents itself in varying hues.”

A man, Sunil adds, need not become woman-like to express the femininity one assumes is required in dance. “Think about it — who is the author of the Natyashastra, the magnum opus on dance philosophy and technique? Bharata Muni. And who is the God or ultimate guru of dance? Shiva, the epitome of masculinity,” stresses Sunil, who runs Nellay Nruthanjaly dance and music school in Kochi.

“Then how can classical dance be effeminate? It is the way it was wrongly practised by some and, of course, the narratives in films and popular media are to blame.”

The wrong belief that dance was inherently feminine led many male performers to imitate women while dancing, says veteran Bharatanatyam guru Abdul Manaf, who is better known as Manu Master.

“A man should remain a man, and a woman, a woman, while performing. The stage does not distinguish between genders,” he adds.

“On stage, a performer is a performer, and the role must be executed with finesse while staying true to oneself. Unfortunately, personal identity often overshadows the character being performed, leading to performances that align with stereotypes.”