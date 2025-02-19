ULCCS launches U-Sphere to focus on futuristic & sustainable construction

KOCHI: Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has launched U-Sphere, a dedicated venture into futuristic, high-tech and eco-friendly building construction solutions, as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

The new construction method will focus on advanced, pre-engineered, and precision-built structures that is faster than conventional construction techniques. This strategic expansion positions ULCCS, Asia’s largest labour cooperative, at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure development, leveraging cutting-edge modular and sustainable building techniques.

ULCCS plans to expand U-Sphere into Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, targeting Rs 2,000 crore from public infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects, besides adding 1,000 employees over the next five years.

The cooperative seeks to replicate its successful Kerala model through U-Sphere in these new regions.

“For over a century, ULCCS has been at the forefront of Kerala’s infrastructure, delivering over 8,000 projects, from buildings, roads and bridges to IT parks. Our mission remains unchanged; driving economic impact by creating jobs and improving lives. With U-Sphere, we will take this legacy forward into a new era of smart, sustainable, and high-tech construction. By prioritising speed, innovation, and ESG compliance, we are set to redefine the future of the industry,” said ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri.