Under the twinkling stars! Night weddings signal cool shift in Kerala’s tradition

KOLLAM: In a refreshing departure from traditional daytime weddings, 26-year-old Gowri J S from Thiruvananthapuram exchanged vows with her long-time love, Arjun S, on January 25, under the night sky.

Their wedding, held in an open venue under the stars, signals a growing trend among younger couples to go for a cooler, more relaxed alternative to the conventional Kerala wedding.

Once considered taboo, “sundown weddings” are emerging as a practical and stylish option. And with heatwaves becoming more frequent, many couples are embracing cooler evenings for their special day.

“I always admired north Indian weddings. A few years ago, I attended one in Delhi and was awestruck by the open-air atmosphere and vibrant celebrations. In Kerala, it’s hard to capture that charm during the hot day. Plus, traditional Kerala weddings can feel a bit more subdued — the focus is often on rituals or meals, and not much else. We wanted something different, an occasion where everyone could enjoy the celebration and the meal together. Hence, we chose a night wedding,” Gowri told TNIE.

Gloria George, who ties the knot soon, also has a night-time wedding planned. “In our tradition, weddings feature Kettu Kalyanam, the main marriage function, and Othu Kalyanam, or engagement, held in a span of two days.

The engagement ceremony typically begins in the morning and occupies most of the day, followed by mylanchi at the bride’s home. This packed schedule, combined with the intense heat, makes the day exhausting. At night, cooler temperatures allow friends and relatives to fully participate in the celebrations, as work and school commitments have ended. In fact, several of my cousins have also opted for night weddings,” said Gloria.

Experts highlight that while climate change and extreme heat are significant factors, evolving social preferences also influence the shift. “In Kerala, marriages were once considered sacred, private affairs. That has changed.