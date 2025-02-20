A hit-and-run case that turned out to be a murder mystery

When 82-year-old Pappachan, a former assistant general manager of BSNL, died in a road accident near Asramam Ground in Kollam in May 2024, it was initially considered as another hit-and-run case.

Things, however, turned murky soon. Pappachan’s two children, who were settled abroad, noticed some unusual transactions from their father’s account.

Meanwhile, the Kollam East police, which probed the case, found that the man who drove the car that mowed down the octogenarian was a history-sheeter. Inspector Anil Kumar, who led the investigation, had a “gut feeling” that it was not an accident, but a murder. He was right.

Though quite wealthy, Pappachan led a frugal life. He maintained minimal contact with his children, and had the habit of saving every penny that came his way. He even commuted by bicycle to cut down travel expenses.