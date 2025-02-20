Deaddiction and the sleeping devil

When someone is indulging in excessive consumption of alcohol or is abusing an addictive substance, those close to that person frantically think of deaddiction. In most instances, they are too late, as the person would have already marched towards the severe complications of addiction.

Withdrawal symptoms become matters of concern. The individual may have already started chasing the substance or alcohol at the expense of all other activities. Relationships with the potential to save may have been lost due to addiction. Job loss and financial strains may add to the burden.

Sadly, all these psychosocial adversities do not gain enough strength to pull him/her out. With biological and psychological handicaps due to a brain chained by addictive substances, the person fails to build the motivation to escape. It is at this point that many are pushed into deaddiction.

There are situations where individuals are forced into treatment. Many believe that a few weeks of stay in a deaddiction centre will bring magical relief. However, it is only a flag-off to a long journey.