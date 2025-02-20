Friendly wager sets two young men from Kasaragod on 24-km ‘marathon’ sensation

KASARGOD: A friendly wager between two friends turned into a social media sensation when Salman Faris, 19, and Sarwan, 20, of Maruthadukkam took on an extraordinary challenge – run 24 kilometres from Kundankuzhi to the Kasaragod Press Club. The bet was simple: if they completed the run without stopping, they would treat themselves to a good meal in Kasaragod.

Determined to complete the challenge, both set off on their run at 12.30am on Sunday and reached their destination at 3.30am, completing the course in just three hours. Despite having no formal training, their impressive endurance and determination captured widespread attention, making their ‘marathon’ an internet sensation. “We were running such a long distance for the first time.

But we were confident of completing it,” Salman said.He said he experienced slight pain in the leg the day after the race but expressed immense excitement and satisfaction on successfully fulfilling the bet. An under-graduate student in English Literature at the Government College, Kasaragod, Salman is on the tug-of-war college team.

Sarwan, on the other hand, has little experience. Their friends Ramshad, Badusha, Aziz, Khaleel and Ijaz placed a bet. When the race started, two other friends, Sinan and Shafiq, followed them on a scooter with water and other necessities. The other friends travelled in a car.

They ran from Chattanchal via Chemnad and reached the petrol pump at the old Press Club Junction. Their friends filmed the race and the celebration, and posted the content on Instagram and Facebook.