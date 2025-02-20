Kerala ranked 2nd ‘most welcoming region’ in India

KOCHI: Having consistently figured in the list of ‘most welcoming regions’ in India, Kerala has bettered its ranking this year, moving up to the second place from the third.

The ranking by Booking.com, a global digital travel company, is based on over 360 million customer reviews and comes as a boost for the state’s tourism industry which has been launching new initiatives to woo visitors.

As per the website, another highlight of Kerala’s ranking was the inclusion of Mararikulam, Thekkady and Alappuzha among the top 10 ‘most welcoming cities in India’. The other places in the state that have made it to the list are Munnar and Varkala. “This showcases the diverse experience the state has to offer tourists,” says the website.

Tourism and Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said: “It is heartening to hear Kerala has been consistently figuring in the list of ‘most welcoming regions’ of Booking.com.”

This acknowledges the increased acceptance of the experiential tourism model the state has successfully promoted on a global scale, he told TNIE.

Riyas said it is significant to note the list has been drawn up based on feedback from travel enthusiasts from around the world. As per the website, the state’s serene backwaters, lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage continue to captivate travellers of all ages.

“The destinations offer a blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a perfect choice for those seeking tranquillity or excitement. This award highlights the commitment of the state’s hospitality sector to provide outstanding guest experiences and showcase the region’s unparalleled beauty.”

According to Santhosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, Kerala exemplifies the spirit of exceptional hospitality across India.

A blend of relaxation & adventure