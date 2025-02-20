Kerala’s two surviving Madhika language speakers rue intrusion of vloggers into private life

KANNUR: In 2024, Madhika, an almost extinct language spoken by only two people in Kerala, was introduced to the outer world. The last fluent speakers – 88-year-old K P Narayanan and his niece, 58-year-old Rajaputhri, of Kookanam near Karivellur – are struggling to preserve their linguistic heritage. However, their efforts face a significant challenge, as no other family members show interest in learning the language.

The duo now faces an unexpected and unwelcome challenge: becoming content for social media vloggers. A few months ago, a video featuring Narayanan and Rajaputhri conversing in Madhika went viral, drawing widespread attention.

However, this sudden interest has led to an influx of vloggers eager to capture footage, creating distress for the duo, both of whom suffer from age-related ailments. Their relatives too are frustrated by the relentless intrusion into their privacy.

“A year ago, a few media channels visited Karivellur to feature Narayanan and Rajaputhri. It was big news at the time, but as with most stories, public interest faded. However, this time, the situation spiralled out of control when a social media content creator shared their details in a vlog. After the video went viral, more vloggers began flocking to Karivellur,” said a source close to Narayanan’s family.

“Narayanan is 88 and suffers from multiple age-related ailments, including vision problems. The constant influx of vloggers has become a major burden on their family. They have now decided not to allow Rajaputhri to appear on camera,” the source added.