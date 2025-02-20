Priyamani: 'My hands trembled as I got a copy of the Article 370 order'

How was your entry into Bollywood?

It started with Raavan. But there was a gap after that. Then I did that song in Chennai Express [1,2,3,4 ... Get on the dance floor]. There was a gap after that, too. I think it was in The Family Man that everyone started noticing me. I am grateful to (filmmaker duo) Raj & DK for that. Initially people there didn’t recognise me, that I was that same girl from Chennai Express. I believe the north Indian audience started recognising me after The Family Man.

Your character Suchitra in The Family Man received hatred from a section of the audience [who felt she let down the protagonist]. How did you perceive it?

I must have done something right (smiles). That is why they hate the character. They don’t hate me. I am happy that audiences are connecting with the characters, not just mine, everyone. That’s the beauty of how well it has been written and made.

How was the experience working with yet another big M, Manoj Bajpayee?

He doesn’t interfere in anyone’s acting. Whenever he is on screen, he brings his magic. He rehearses, learns his dialogues, and delivers with precision.

I always say that when acting alongside Manoj sir, Mammootty sir, or Mohanlal sir, one must be extremely alert. During rehearsals, they may stick to the script, but in the actual take, they often add subtle improvisations. You must pay close attention to their cues and improvise accordingly.

One of the brilliant things about Raj & DK is that they never call for a ‘cut’ immediately after a shot. They let the scene flow naturally to see if any spontaneous moments, lines emerge. That spontaneity creates real magic.

The dance number in Chennai Express gave you much recognition and a better market in the Bollywood. Were you upset that you were initially known in the north by just this dance number despite having done other solid roles?

No, not at all! It’s a big thing that people recognised me in Chennai Express. Even now, at weddings or on TV shows, 1, 2, 3, 4... song is still played. I will always be indebted to Rohit Shetty for offering me the song. When I met him, I told him, “Sir, you have two of the biggest names — Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. If I do this song, I don’t want to just be a background dancer.” He assured me, “No, this song is just between you and Shah Rukh.” That was all I needed to hear. I instantly asked, “Where do I sign?” I was onboard within five minutes! Now, people recognise my work in The Family Man, Article 370 and Maidaan… I’m just happy that my work is being noticed!

After that, did the offers for performing item numbers start to come to you?

Yes, but I declined. I didn’t want to be known as a person who can just do only songs.