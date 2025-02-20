Through the lens of realism

Kuzhithurai Ravees’s artistry is a masterclass in the intricate beauty of realism, where every detail is meticulously crafted and brought to life through his distinctive approach to colour blending. At the ‘Beauty Is Truth’ art exhibition, hosted at the Lalitakala Akademi Art Gallery in Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, these works take centre stage.
“Nothing can compare to the happiness you get when you are able to create a shade that is the closest to the original colour of your muse. It is in fact, a discovery,” says Ravees, who is an art director in the Tamil film industry.
One of the standout paintings in the exhibition is a depiction of waves that resemble the famous The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.
“Especially in my wave paintings, I’ve developed a shade that’s neither blue nor green, giving it a unique, lifelike look. Similarly, blending different shades of red and white for the petals of a magenta champa flower creates a distinct effect. These conscious and accidental discoveries bring immense satisfaction,” he says.
Ravees has worked as an associate art director on over 35 films, including Kaavalan, Viruthagiri, Ninaithathathu Yaro, NOTA, Sketch, Pagan, Thana Serntha Koottam, and Ivan Vera Maathiri. He also served as art director for films like Pathungi Payanum Thala, Karikalan, Veerai Makkal, Thilagar, Kubera Rasi, and Kodaimazhai.
His experience in the film industry, where creating large-scale sets requires precise attention to detail, has influenced his approach to art.
“I guess this has made me more observant of the smallest details in everything I see. Detailing makes an art different from others,” says Ravees.
Ranju Leaf, curator of the exhibition, agrees.
“Painting is more than just a picture; it has intricate detailing which makes it stand out and transforms it into a truly creative output.”
Another striking piece in the exhibition is a painting of a woman’s reflection in a glass, wearing a Victorian-style dress. The dark blue gown, with white lace detailing on the borders, exudes life.
“This piece required a great deal of effort. The lace designs had to be carefully painted, and the folds and creases on the gown were meticulously drawn to make it look real,” he says.
The exhibition also includes a thread art installation of Mahatma Gandhi. Using over 4,000 lines of threads connected to 300 nails, Ravees has created a stunning portrait that stands as a marvel of precision and patience. The total length of the thread used is around 3,000 metres.
Canvas and cinema
Ravees, a self-taught artist, began his creative journey at the age of 13, sketching pencil portraits inspired by magazines. Growing up in Kuzhithurai, near Kanyakumari, he was heavily influenced by Tamil cinema and collected film posters and photographs, that he later brought to life through painting. His passion for cinema led him to pursue a career in the film industry, joining the South Indian Cine and Television Art Directors Association.
Despite his commercial success, Ravees has never deviated from his artistic pursuits. He actively participates in art exhibitions across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Mumbai. Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Foundation awarded him for his excellence in art.
“Those who have an interest in arts should never be bogged down by negative words. Encouragement is the boost every artist needs. I turned into an artist because of the kind words from people around me”, adds Ravees
The exhibition will be open until Saturday, from 10 am to 6:30 pm.