Bevco plans to move dry days to staff-friendly dates

KOCHI: Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) plans to recommend changing the 12 dry days, currently set on the first of every month, to more staff-friendly dates. According to Bevco MD Harshita Attaluri, staff consultations will be held, and a proposal will be submitted to the government.

Attaluri noted, “Dry days are an outdated concept, failing to serve our employees and the public. Currently, our staff have only four closed holidays, plus 12 dry days. We want our employees to have enjoyable holidays with family and friends.”

Given staff strength limitations, operating more days would require additional staff. However, this change won’t impact finances, as it’s merely converting existing closed days to more convenient ones, she added.

To enhance production, Bevco aims to increase Jawan rum sale by 15% through automation. Currently, bottlenecks at the Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited (TSCL) in Tiruvalla limit production capacity. To address this, Bevco plans to automate at least one production line, which will require renovation of the existing infrastructure.

Additionally, the state-run company intends to launch its own brandy brand from the Malabar Distillery (MDL) in Chittoor, further expanding its product portfolio.

Attaluri also announced that super premium outlets will be launched in all districts.

“In the first phase, four super-premium outlets will be opened in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode,” she said. “These outlets will boast a welcoming environment with impressive interiors and exteriors, featuring racks for distilleries to showcase their products.” Bevco, the sole liquor retailer in the state, operates 278 outlets, with 155 offering self-service or premium counter facilities.