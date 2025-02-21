Bomb threat at Kalpetta Family Court causes panic in Kerala

KALPETTA: The family court in Kalpetta received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, leading to immediate evacuation and a thorough search by law enforcement agencies.

Upon receiving the threat around 12.30 pm, the court staff informed the presiding judge, who then alerted the police.

A bomb squad and a dog squad conducted extensive search at the courthouse and its surroundings. No suspicious items or explosives were found in the search.

The threat message was written in a mix of English and Tamil.

A similar incident was reported last month at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) campus in Pookode, Wayanad.

On January 31, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar received an email alleging that improvised explosive devices had been placed on the campus and at the US Consulate in Chennai.

The email cited the execution of Afzal Guru as the motive. Following a comprehensive search by bomb and dog squads, authorities declared the threat a hoax.

The police have intensified efforts to trace the origin of these emails and apprehend those responsible for disseminating false information intended to incite public fear.