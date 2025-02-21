Circular on road usage for public events reviewed in Kerala

KOCHI: The state government has told the High Court that the state police chief has issued a circular directing all district police chiefs to ensure that roads are not fully obstructed during religious or national festivals.

The circular mandates that processions be restricted to one side of the road, allowing the free flow of traffic on the other. The circular was submitted in response to the court’s directive to provide guidelines based on its 2010 judgment prohibiting public meetings on roads and road margins.

The directive came while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Kulathoor Jaisingh from Thiruvananthapuram, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the chief secretary.

The petition cited an event organised by Balaramapuram panchayat on January 3, where a stage and seating were set up on the busy Balaramapuram–Vizhinjam Road, occupying half of the roadway.

The petitioner argued that the circular lacks an effective mechanism to enforce the High Court’s order. While the court had previously barred authorities from permitting public meetings on roads and margins, the petitioner pointed out that the circular seemingly contradicts this ruling by allowing such gatherings under certain conditions.