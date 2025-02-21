Father holds Thamarassery diocese management responsible for teacher’s death in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Serious allegations have been raised against the management of the Thamarassery diocese following the suicide of Aleena Benny, a teacher at Kodenchery St Joseph LP School. Aleena’s father, Benny, accused the diocese of withholding her salary and failing to submit necessary documents for her official appointment, leaving her in financial distress.

Aleena had struggled for years to secure a permanent teaching position. She was first appointed to Holy Family LP School, Kattippara, under the diocese’s management, temporarily. However, she lost her job when the original teacher returned from leave. Despite approaching the Director of General Education, she found no resolution.

The church committee later facilitated her appointment at Kodenchery St Joseph LP School, but Benny claims the diocese declared her ineligible for job benefits. She had been working at the school for the past year after spending five years at Holy Family.

Benny said the management failed to submit her documents to the government, blocking her appointment. He also alleged that the Thamarassery Diocese’s Corporate Education Agency officials said some teachers had even gone nine years without a salary.