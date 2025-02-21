Focus on 22 sectors at Invest Kerala summit

KOCHI: Kerala is taking a big step towards achieving its goals as part of the Industry 4.0 revolution. The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025), which will begin on Friday at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi, aims to showcase Kerala’s strategic advantages as a sustainable destination for a wide range of enterprises that define Industry 4.0.

The summit, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Union and state ministers, foreign delegates and captains of industry, aims to attract investments in 22 priority sectors in the state.

“The government will see that the investment proposals made at IKGS are converted into actual projects and the progress of their implementation put on the public domain,” Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir P Rajeeve said.

Besides netting investments, the meet will deliberate on scaling up the sectors that have already gained traction to speed up the state’s transformation into a knowledge economy that is home to sustainable, responsible, and inclusive industrial practices, the minister said.