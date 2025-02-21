Invest Kerala Global Summit: Getting bizzy with the future

Kerala means business. That will be the state’s message at the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit, which begins in Kochi on Friday.

While the Left government may be under pressure to show concrete outcomes at the end of the investor meet on Saturday, the real difference the event aims to bring about is a change in the outside world’s perception of Kerala’s business environment.

“Basically, the Invest Kerala Global Summit is a strategic campaign to communicate that ours is an investor-friendly place. We [the state] have a past, and the past is history,” says V K Mathews, executive chairman of the IBS Group.

“We are different now, and for that, we have made changes for the better. And the summit is a platform to convey this message.”