Kerala: Beena on cloud nine as ‘Thadavu’ hits theatres after long wait

PALAKKAD: Post a year-and-a-half of anticipation, the critically acclaimed film Thadavu is hitting theatres, marking a significant moment for its lead actress, Beena R Chandran.

The Paruthur CEUP school teacher, who won the Kerala State Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film, will now get to watch her work on the big screen alongside her kith and kin.

The film is set for release in around 30 cinemas in Kerala on Friday. Thadavu is a unique cinematic creation, not just for its narrative depth but also for its origins – a film crafted by a dedicated crew from Pattambi and its surrounding areas.

Despite receiving accolades including the Rajatha Chakoram Award for Best Debut Director at the IFFK, as well as the Audience Prize, and Beena being awarded the Best Actress at the 54th State Film Awards, Thadavu struggled to find distributors to bring it to theatres.

“Acting, while I consider it a passion, has always challenged me to bring out my skills. However, to get a distributor for our film was even more challenging. It was a strange situation. The road to theatrical release was not easy,” the award winning actor told the TNIE, narrating the struggles faced by the parallel movie movements in the state.

“We finally got an independent distributor who has now taken a big risk to release our movie. The release of the movie and its reaching out to the common man in the big screens will be a huge recognition for all the people associated with Thadavu,” Beena added.

For Beena, the delay meant missing out on the joy of watching her performance with her loved ones. “But now, with the film finally making its way to theatres, the disappointment is turning into a moment of celebration,” said Beena, who was busy with her school’s annual day programme a day before the release.

“Balancing my teaching duties along with the film’s promotions has been a challenge, but the love and support from my students and colleagues keeps me going,” says Bina, reflecting on her journey.

Beena R Chandran’s award-winning performance placed her alongside veteran actress Urvashi in the ranks of Kerala’s finest performers. With its long-awaited release, Thadavu is poised to reach the audience it truly deserves, cementing its place as a remarkable piece of cinema born from the passion and perseverance of a dedicated team.