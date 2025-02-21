Kerala duo helped launder Rs 718 crore through mule bank accounts for Chinese loan app scam

KOCHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into money laundering by Chinese loan apps has revealed that two individuals from Kerala arranged 479 mule bank accounts, facilitating transactions worth Rs 718 crore until 2023. A significant portion of these funds was transferred to China via cryptocurrency.

The arrested individuals, Sayid Muhammed M M, 36, from Ayancheri, Kozhikode, and Varghese T G, 35, from Fort Kochi, Ernakulam, were produced before the ED Special Court in Kochi on Friday. The court granted ED custody of the duo for four days.

Earlier, the ED had arrested four individuals from Tamil Nadu in connection with the case, following a probe into shell companies operated by them for Chinese-based fraudulent loan apps.

According to ED officials, Sayid arranged 289 mule bank accounts for Chinese online loan operators, which saw transactions worth Rs 377 crore. He received Rs 2 crore as remuneration. Similarly, Varghese facilitated 190 mule bank accounts with transactions amounting to Rs 341 crore until 2023. He was paid Rs 70 lakh for his role.