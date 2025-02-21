Kerala mission: TMC MP Mahua bid to gain foothold for Trinamool in state

KOZHIKODE: In a curious political development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is spearheading the party’s expansion plans in Kerala. She has reportedly scheduled a series of private meetings in Kozhikode and Malappuram, with the aim of strengthening TMC’s presence in the state, on February 22 and 23. The move signals TMC’s intent to establish a stronghold in Kerala’s political landscape.

Mahua’s two-day visit includes crucial discussions with prominent Christian and Muslim leaders.

Among the key individuals she is scheduled to meet are IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, senior leaders of Samastha Kerala Jem’iyyathul Ulama, and Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, Bishop of the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. She will also visit the historic Tali temple in Kozhikode.

All India Trinamool Congress Kerala (AITC-Kerala) has scheduled a leadership conclave named ‘United for progress’ on February 23 at PVR Metro Village Manjeri as part of the senior leader’s visit. Joining Mahua in these strategic meetings are fellow TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Yusuf Khan Pathan, further underscoring the party’s serious approach.

The initiative is reportedly backed by Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, who has commissioned the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to conduct a detailed survey of Kerala’s political landscape. According to sources, the groundwork for this survey has already commenced, and its findings will shape TMC’s state-level strategy.

Organisational efforts

A closed-door meeting is also planned with TMC’s cadre in Kerala. P V Anvar, the party’s state coordinator, is set to lead discussions with existing members, where decisions regarding office-bearers and committee formations will be made.

Currently, TMC has around 500 active members in Kerala, as per an internal assessment by the party’s national leadership. Although TMC’s presence in Kerala remains nascent, Mahua Moitra’s leadership in this initiative reflects the party’s ambition to carve a niche in the state’s crowded political landscape. Given her reputation as a fiery orator and a staunch critic of the centre, her entry into Kerala politics has sparked interest among political observers.