Maldives to get first solar sea ferry from Kochi firm
KOCHI: Maldives, known for its white sandy beaches and pristine turquoise waters, will soon get its first solar sea-going ferry, thanks to Navalt, a Kochi-based eco-marine tech company.
Named ‘Apollo’, the 75 solar-electric ferry is capable of operating in rough sea conditions, handling up to ‘Sea State 5’, with wave heights reaching four metres. The manufacturing of the Rs 5-crore vessel, which will be deployed for inter-island passenger service operations in Male, has entered the final stage, and is set to be shipped to Maldives by the first week of April.
“The vessel is being manufactured based on an order received from the Ministry of Finance, Maldives. The main structure of the boat is over as of now. The interior and painting works too will be completed by March end. This is the first time we are exporting a passenger ferry, though we have shipped a tourist AC semi-luxury 10-seater vessel to Canada,” said Sandith Thandasherry, CEO, of Navalt.
‘Apollo’ can cruise at 8 knots and is powered by two 50 kWh MANTA DNV-approved LFP battery packs and two 40 kW inboard electric motors. The ORCA electric steering system ensures faster steering response and lower maintenance compared to traditional hydraulic systems. A 25 kW solar panel array on the roof extends the range, recharges the batteries, and powers auxiliary loads. As a catamaran built under IRS class, it offers high safety and stability.
“The vessel is owned and will be operated by the Government of Maldives, with operations set to begin mid-year. Measuring 26m in length and 7m in width, Apollo has a range of up to 120km on a single charge. This is the first solar ferry to be deployed in Maldives. We’re expecting more orders, upon this boat starting the operation,” Sandith, who graduated from IIT Madras with a BTech degree in naval architecture, told TNIE.
Navalt had built the country’s first solar ferry, Aditya, launched in the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu section on January 12, 2017. Soon after its launch, Aditya was named by the Solar Impulse Foundation as one of the top 1,000 solutions to protect the environment.
Following its successful operation, the Kerala government too embarked on a green initiative, rolling out a number of solar ferries and cruise vessels, replacing the aged fleet of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD). The country’s largest solar-electric boat Indra, launched as a tourist cruise vessel in the Kochi backwaters early in April, was the latest one manufactured by Navalt for the department.
Navalt’s solar electric boat projects
Delivered: 7
Punjab: 3 boats, with passenger capacity of 10, 25 and 30
Madhya Pradesh:
A 15-seater
Uttar Pradesh: A 30-seater
Maharashtra: A high-speed 10-seater
Karnataka: A 12-seater
Orders under construction: 9
Maharashtra: 2 boats of 24 passenger capacity (PC) each
Uttar Pradesh: 4 boats, of 24, 30, 52 and 100 PC
Odisha: A boat with 24 PC
Madhya Pradesh: A boat with 12 PC
Tamil Nadu: A solar electric fishing boat
Export orders: 3
Maldives: A sea-going 75-seater
Canada: An AC semi-luxury 10-seater
Israel: A propulsion system for 75-seater