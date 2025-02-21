Maldives to get first solar sea ferry from Kochi firm

KOCHI: Maldives, known for its white sandy beaches and pristine turquoise waters, will soon get its first solar sea-going ferry, thanks to Navalt, a Kochi-based eco-marine tech company.

Named ‘Apollo’, the 75 solar-electric ferry is capable of operating in rough sea conditions, handling up to ‘Sea State 5’, with wave heights reaching four metres. The manufacturing of the Rs 5-crore vessel, which will be deployed for inter-island passenger service operations in Male, has entered the final stage, and is set to be shipped to Maldives by the first week of April.

“The vessel is being manufactured based on an order received from the Ministry of Finance, Maldives. The main structure of the boat is over as of now. The interior and painting works too will be completed by March end. This is the first time we are exporting a passenger ferry, though we have shipped a tourist AC semi-luxury 10-seater vessel to Canada,” said Sandith Thandasherry, CEO, of Navalt.

‘Apollo’ can cruise at 8 knots and is powered by two 50 kWh MANTA DNV-approved LFP battery packs and two 40 kW inboard electric motors. The ORCA electric steering system ensures faster steering response and lower maintenance compared to traditional hydraulic systems. A 25 kW solar panel array on the roof extends the range, recharges the batteries, and powers auxiliary loads. As a catamaran built under IRS class, it offers high safety and stability.

“The vessel is owned and will be operated by the Government of Maldives, with operations set to begin mid-year. Measuring 26m in length and 7m in width, Apollo has a range of up to 120km on a single charge. This is the first solar ferry to be deployed in Maldives. We’re expecting more orders, upon this boat starting the operation,” Sandith, who graduated from IIT Madras with a BTech degree in naval architecture, told TNIE.