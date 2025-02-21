On summit eve, Kerala government’s reforms pitch to woo global investors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a positive message to prospective investors who will attend the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit that begins in Kochi on Friday, the state government on Thursday announced major reforms to boost the state’s ‘ease of doing business’ initiative. The measures include doing away with the need for obtaining panchayat licence for a section of industrial ventures.

Local Self-Government (LSG) Minister M B Rajesh told reporters that the reforms aim to modernise existing rules especially in the industrial and commercial sectors. The plan is to revise the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Licensing of Factories, Trades, Enterprises and other Services) Rules, 1996, to streamline licensing procedures and encourage entrepreneurship.

Rajesh said the LSG department implemented 47 reforms in 2024, including changes in regulations and procedures. He said the reforms played a crucial role in improving the state’s ranking in ‘ease of doing business.’

“One of the key indicators of this ranking is the quality of service delivery in municipalities and corporations where the state has achieved the top position. The K-SMART system is expected to play a crucial role in boosting ‘ease of doing business’.