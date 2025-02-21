Union government offers complete support to Kerala in garnering investments: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

KOCHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced 31 upcoming road projects with a total length of 896 kilometres, costing Rs 50,000 crore.

The Union Minister was addressing the inaugural event of the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 at the Lulu International Convention Centre virtually on Friday.

Expressing the Union government's complete support to the state in garnering investments, Gadkari said, "The one major factor that plays a very vital role in attracting investments is good road infrastructure. In Kerala, we have completed projects costing more than Rs 20,000 crore, and at the same time, there are ongoing projects worth Rs 60,000 crore."

He added that five packages have been mooted for the Palakkad-Kasaragod stretch. "Four-laning of the Palakkad-Malappuram-Kozhikode NH 996, with a length of 120 kilometres, at a cost of Rs 10,840 crore," he added.

"All five packages are in the bidding stage. Within three months, we will start work on this project. This is one of the important routes, costing Rs 10,800 crore. The seamless connectivity between Palakkad and Kozhikode in Kerala and the connectivity between northern Kerala and the industrial town of Salem is very important," said Gadkari.