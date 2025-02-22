A Gujarati poori tale from Kerala capital

Walking through the narrow lane off Powerhouse road, a tantalising aroma leads us to a humble eatery with a unique white tiled wall and an arabesque design.

We can hear the sound of pooris getting fried in the hot oil. The precincts have been a welcoming home to many who relished the delicacy and is known as the Saurashtra Gujarathi Hotel, quite famously in the city and ironically so for its lacklustre ambience.

The restaurant in the heart of the city is unique; it opens at 3.30pm in the afternoon and closes at 8pm. There is only one platter on the menu: poori, moong dal or potato curry, gooseberry pickle, pappad, and chopped onion that is comfortingly sweet and sour with a spritz of lemon juice and sugar.