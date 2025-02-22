Amid soaring mercury, fire department braces to fight blazes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer fast approaching and temperatures already soaring in February, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services is bracing up to deal with a surge in fire incidents across the state. The department is on high alert, anticipating an increase in fire-related emergencies.

The extreme heat and dry weather have already led to multiple fire incidents across the state this month. Last year the fire department responded to around 15,610 calls with the majority occurring during summer.

In the past weeks, the state has witnessed many major and minor fire incidents. One of the major fires was reported in Kulathupuzha last week which destroyed around 5 acres of oil palm plantation.

With fire-related calls increasing day by day, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have already launched comprehensive awareness campaigns across the state with the help of civil defence volunteers.

Director general of Fire Department K Padmakumar told TNIE that awareness among the public is key to prevent such accidents. He said that rising temperatures have increased fire risks significantly in the state.

“There is a surge in incidents already and we are well prepared. We have launched extensive awareness campaigns across the state to sensitise the public as the majority of fire incidents are happening in private properties. We urge the public to avoid open burning,” said Padmakumar.

He said that scarcity of water sources is a major challenge when fire incidents happen.

“During summer and dry weather, water sources dry up and the major challenge we face during this time is unavailability of water to douse fire. To tide over this we have mapped all possible water sources including ponds across the state with the help of district disaster management authorities,” he added.