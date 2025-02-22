CPM Kottayam district secretary passes away

KOTTAYAM: CPM Kottayam district secretary A V Russel passed away on Friday. He was 63. He breathed his last around 2pm at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Russel had been under treatment for cancer for a while.

His mortal remains will be brought to the CPM district committee office in Kottayam at noon on Saturday for two hours for public viewing. Following this, the body will be taken to the party area committee office in Changanassery and then to his home at Thengana. The funeral will be held at his residence on Sunday noon.

Russel had been working as the party’s Kottayam district secretary for the past six years.

He was first elected as the district secretary in 2022 and re-elected to the position in the district conference held in January this year.

Before that, he temporarily held the position, when V N Vasavan was elected to the assembly from Ettumanoor constituency in the 2021 assembly election.

He joined the party in 1981 and served as the Changanassery area secretary of the CPM for 13 years and had been a member of the party district committee for 27 years.

He is survived by wife Bindu and daughter Charulatha.