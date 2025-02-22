IN PHOTOS: Scorching heat leaves Thiruvananthapuram reeling

Kerala is witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures in February, with the India Meteorological Department predicting two to three degrees above normal temperatures across the state.

The soaring heat, even before the official onset of summer, has disrupted daily life, prompting the state government to issue a high alert. In response, working hours have been restructured, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure between 11am and 3pm.

Authorities have also urged people to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. High temperatures can lead to serious health issues including heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

According to experts, the heatwave-like conditions are likely to persist, and the summer is going to be harsh.