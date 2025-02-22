Kerala

IN PHOTOS: Scorching heat leaves Thiruvananthapuram reeling

The soaring heat, even before the official onset of summer, has disrupted daily life, prompting the Kerala government to issue a high alert
A fisherman sets out to the sea under the scorching midday sun at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala is witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures in February, with the India Meteorological Department predicting two to three degrees above normal temperatures across the state.

The soaring heat, even before the official onset of summer, has disrupted daily life, prompting the state government to issue a high alert. In response, working hours have been restructured, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to avoid direct sun exposure between 11am and 3pm.

Authorities have also urged people to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. High temperatures can lead to serious health issues including heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

According to experts, the heatwave-like conditions are likely to persist, and the summer is going to be harsh.

A bird nesting on a barren tree at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram
A man rests under a boat to escape from the scorching sun at Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram
Tourists use hats and shawls due to the reeling heat at Papanasam beach
A student having free drinking water from a hotel on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram
A migrant labourer rests under the shade at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram
Foreign tourists enjoy tender coconut water at Papanasam beach seeking relief from the heat
A boy trying to sell an umbrella to a foreign tourist at Papanasam beach in Thiruvananthapuram
