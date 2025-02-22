Kannur village unites to build playground by hosting ‘sneha sadya’

KANNUR: A village in Kannur is rallying to transform a long-cherished dream into reality – a community playground for its residents. As part of this collective effort, residents of Thayampoyil in Mayyil panchayat are gathering funds by hosting a grand ‘sneha sadya’ (feast).

The initiative was launched last August by the Safdar Hashmi Library in Thayampoyil which aims to build a playground at an estimated cost of over Rs 60 lakh. The budget would cover the land acquisition, registration and construction of the ground.

In September last year, the library organised a ‘biryani challenge’ to generate funds for land registration.

“Mayyil is known for its abundance of libraries in every locality. Here, all celebrations and community programmes are centred around the regional library,” said Satheesh Kumar, the library’s joint secretary.

“With 850 active members, we have long dreamed of having our own playground. To secure the land, our 10 working committee members contributed `1 lakh each to pay the advance amount. The registration costs were covered through the event.”

Furthering their efforts, the library launched ‘sammana nidhi’ in September, a 24-month fundraising initiative involving 900 families. Each family contributes Rs 2,000 per month, with the winners selected through a draw of lots. Prize amounts range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000, and winners are exempt from further payments.

“We expect to raise about Rs 30 lakh through this initiative by the end of two years,” Kumar added.

As part of its crowdfunding efforts, the library is organising a sneha sadya on Sunday, which is expected to attract around 3,000 participants.

“The sneha sadya is inspired by the ‘Kuri Kalyanam’ tradition prevalent in the Vadakara region,” Kumar explained.

“Participants can donate any amount as per their volition – there’s no fixed contribution. More than just a fundraiser, this event is meant to encourage greater public participation in our efforts,” he added.