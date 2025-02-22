Kerala college teacher's poetry collection simmers with emotions from the kitchen

She kneaded the dough of cruel words,

balled it into twelve,

smoothened each with a stroke of ghee,

and spanked hard on the one she named ‘Judas’

So begins Chapati by Nithya Mariam John in her latest book, Kitchen Poems.

It’s not just about the beloved, humble chapati. It’s about the woman, the silent faces around the white-laced dining table, the poker faces of the ‘full moon’ bread, the purple bruises under her blouse….

One can’t be blamed if misled by the unassuming title, which, at first look, evokes images of delicious feasts, desserts sweeter than honey, and the aroma of a well-cooked curry.

Inside, Nithya shakes up the kitchen as she stirs the secrets within the flame, smoke, ash, and sweat with her pen.

Food, of course, is the central theme of Kitchen Poems — the taste and comfort of a familiar home-cooked meal, the vegetable seller presenting the morning with his little cart, the wine that tastes like forgotten romance, the spirituality of holy communion in church every Sunday, the politics of the kitchen, the gender conundrum, and the inherent eroticism of food. It’s all-encompassing – sweet yet visceral.