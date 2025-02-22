Kerala govt, Opposition put up joint front to woo investors
KOCHI: Tirades, accusations and counter-statements were all forgotten on Friday when the opposition leader in the assembly and ministers of the ruling front came together to project the investment potential of the state. Even as the Union government stressed on offering its wholehearted support to the state in achieving its goal of becoming an investment hub, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out that the Opposition is starting a new culture.
He said that regardless of political differences the collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial excellence. “The Opposition is taking the initiative for a new culture. We are extending our support on all aspects to make Kerala investment-friendly,” he added.
“We firmly believe that fostering a conducive environment for investors is crucial for sustainable business growth. Regardless of political affiliations, our collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial excellence.
I am happy to say that we have not conducted any hartals for the past four years,” Satheesan added. He requested the ruling front to carry forward the culture when they sit in opposition.
In his inaugural speech, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “As all of us know, Kerala is a society which greatly values debating and the levelling of criticism. One can at times feel that no progress is recognised by critics. When criticism itself becomes the end and not the means to achieve improvement, it ceases to be constructive.”
He added: “Nevertheless, tangible achievements speak for themselves and with information at their disposal, the public can appreciate the progress achieved.”
ADANI GROUP TO INVEST Rs 30,000 CRORE OVER 5 YEARS
The Invest Kerala summit saw some big announcements being made by industry giants like Adani on the opening day. Participating in a session on Friday, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) managing director Karan Adani said the group will be investing Rs 30,000 crore in various projects in Kerala in the next five years, including an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Vizhinjam port.
He said Vizhinjam places India at the heart of global commerce.
“The Adani Group, which came at the helm of Vizhinjam port in 2015, has already invested Rs 5,000 crore and an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore will be done,” Adani said.
Vizhinjam is strategically located along the world’s busiest shipping lanes, he pointed out.
“Even before commissioning, the Port made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch the Indian shores, with a capacity of 24,000 containers,” he said.
The Adani Group aims to make Vizhinjam the largest transshipment port in this part of the region, he stressed.
‘Will request Yogi to study Kochi Water Metro model’
Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (independent charge), for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, has termed the Kochi Water Metro a ‘unique proposition’ and said he would request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to study the model.
Chaudhary was speaking at the Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi on Friday. “I sat in the Kochi Water Metro, and it’s a unique proposition. It’s the world’s largest fleet of solar-powered boat metro infrastructure. Thirty-eight terminals are being created,” he said.
“I am going to request the chief minister of UP (shri) Yogi Adityanathji to study the Kochi Water Metro model," he said.
Cisco training 50k students in AI, cyber security in Kerala
Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China president Dave West announced on Friday that Cisco is partnering various institutions in training 50,000 students in AI and cyber security in the state. Speaking at the session ‘Future of Talent’ in the Invest Kerala summit, West focused on the impact of AI in the job market and the influence of AI in shaping the process of talent acquisition.
“The AI market in India will have a significant growth by the year 2027, when we will reap the full potential of its benefits. What we need is proper AI education for efficient utilisation of AI,” West said.