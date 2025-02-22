Kerala govt, Opposition put up joint front to woo investors

KOCHI: Tirades, accusations and counter-statements were all forgotten on Friday when the opposition leader in the assembly and ministers of the ruling front came together to project the investment potential of the state. Even as the Union government stressed on offering its wholehearted support to the state in achieving its goal of becoming an investment hub, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out that the Opposition is starting a new culture.

He said that regardless of political differences the collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial excellence. “The Opposition is taking the initiative for a new culture. We are extending our support on all aspects to make Kerala investment-friendly,” he added.

“We firmly believe that fostering a conducive environment for investors is crucial for sustainable business growth. Regardless of political affiliations, our collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial excellence.

I am happy to say that we have not conducted any hartals for the past four years,” Satheesan added. He requested the ruling front to carry forward the culture when they sit in opposition.

In his inaugural speech, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “As all of us know, Kerala is a society which greatly values debating and the levelling of criticism. One can at times feel that no progress is recognised by critics. When criticism itself becomes the end and not the means to achieve improvement, it ceases to be constructive.”

He added: “Nevertheless, tangible achievements speak for themselves and with information at their disposal, the public can appreciate the progress achieved.”